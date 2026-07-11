300 Blackout - Song by Rob49 featuring YTB Fatt & Fox BD

Rob49 is known for making some energetic and rambunctious songs. His latest track, "300 Blackout," certainly fits well within that ethos. The song features the likes of YTB Fatt and Fox BD. Overall, all three artists come through with dope performances here. Meanwhile, the thunderous presence has a looming presence over the track. It all comes together nicely, and it is yet more proof that Rob49 is a hitmaker. He keeps the hits coming, and his fans keep coming back for more. We're excited to see what else he is able to put out as 2026 continues.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A