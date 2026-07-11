300 Blackout - Song by Rob49 featuring YTB Fatt & Fox BD

Rob49 remains one of the most energetic artists in rap, and his new song, "300 Blackout" with YTB Fatt and Fox BD is proof of that.

Rob49 is known for making some energetic and rambunctious songs. His latest track, "300 Blackout," certainly fits well within that ethos. The song features the likes of YTB Fatt and Fox BD. Overall, all three artists come through with dope performances here. Meanwhile, the thunderous presence has a looming presence over the track. It all comes together nicely, and it is yet more proof that Rob49 is a hitmaker. He keeps the hits coming, and his fans keep coming back for more. We're excited to see what else he is able to put out as 2026 continues.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!