Chance The Rapper Issues Open Letter To America On Its 250th Birthday

BY Alexander Cole
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Name you know: Chance the Rapper Birth name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett
Name you know: Chance the Rapper Birth name: Chancelor Johnathan Bennett USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Chance The Rapper released a letter to America this weekend ahead of July 4, titled "What To The 4th Of July Is Juneteenth?"

The United States of America turned 250 years old on Saturday as the country celebrated July 4th. However, in today's political climate, quarter-millennium celebrations felt misplaced. When so many are still hurting, how is it possible to celebrate the source of that oppression?

Chance the Rapper attempted to grapple with this in his essay, "What To The 4th Of July Is Juneteenth?" This is an ode to Frederick Douglass' speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”

In his open letter to the country, Chance spoke about his love for America and the potential the country has.

"I love you for what you could be, and what you mean to so many onlookers in the margins," Chance wrote. "You represent an abundance of possibility, an overflow of opportunity and a wealth of unrivaled power. To many you are a Land of Oz, somewhere over a rainbow and down a golden road, you are paved and safe. To those who never met the wizard, these castle walls seem warm. But to us who know you, ones who’ve known you, you are cold and shadowy in many corners. These years have worn your copper green and distilled your hypocritical oaths to the lies they truly are. I still love you. A lie is beautiful when it dreams some fantastical reality."

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Chance The Rapper Speaks

Throughout the letter, Chance The Rapper acknowledged the pain so many people have gone through in this country. From slavery to Jim Crow to the actions of ICE and police officers, there is so much to fix about America. However, Chance sees this 250th birthday as the time for healing. A time to start working towards a better America that is equitable for all.

"Today marks the dawn of a new chapter in our love. This part, which shall be titled atonement, will serve as the commencement of freedom and conservation of relationship," he concluded. "Your museums shall be filled with the artifacts of fact. The evidence of life and death will be observed by the masses of new citizens of its kingdom. The laws will carry the weight of righting wrongs, the schools will prepare their pupils for repair work. The nation is reborn on this day in a firestorm of love, the love felt in the responsibilities placed on new matriarchs and patriarchs when our predecessors die. We learn from mistakes and take up the grail with great honor for a spot freshly filled. We know there is much work to do and thusly, fireworks are revolution and songs are marching cadences. 

It is a beautifully written message that has the potential to resonate with so many.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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