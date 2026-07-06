Celina Powell's reputation online is mostly negative. Back in 2017, Powell found herself in the crosshairs of Cardi B after faking a pregnancy with Offset. Cardi was pregnant at the time, and it put lots of unnecessary stress on her and her baby.

This was around the same time that Powell was becoming a mainstay on DJ Akademiks' live streams. Powell would go on the stream and talk about her exploits with various rappers and pop culture icons. At times, it was difficult to understand what was truthful and what was a lie. Ultimately, the fake pregnancy ruined her credibility.

Throughout the years, Powell has been able to maintain her relevance. A decade later, she is up to the same tricks. However, the participants are a bit more willing, as they know what kind of timing she is on.

Over the weekend, Powell went viral all over again, this time thanks to a video she posted online of comedian JackFunny. As you can see, the comedian is sleeping next to her, snoring up a storm.

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Celina Powell Strikes Again

These are the kinds of videos that Celina Powell used to go viral for back in the day. Even to this day, this publicity tactic seems to be working in her favor.

Although given JackFunny's status as an online comedian, we can't help but feel as though he is probably in on the whole thing. After all, this makes for a pretty hilarious sketch. Not to mention, only a comedian would snore so loudly around someone like Celina Powell.