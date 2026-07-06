Celina Powell Secretly Records JackFunny Sleeping And Posts It Online

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: JackFunny attends Netflix Presents: The Raw Brunch on April 20, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)
Celina Powell is known for her antics online, and over the weekend, she found a new target to expose online.

Celina Powell's reputation online is mostly negative. Back in 2017, Powell found herself in the crosshairs of Cardi B after faking a pregnancy with Offset. Cardi was pregnant at the time, and it put lots of unnecessary stress on her and her baby.

This was around the same time that Powell was becoming a mainstay on DJ Akademiks' live streams. Powell would go on the stream and talk about her exploits with various rappers and pop culture icons. At times, it was difficult to understand what was truthful and what was a lie. Ultimately, the fake pregnancy ruined her credibility.

Throughout the years, Powell has been able to maintain her relevance. A decade later, she is up to the same tricks. However, the participants are a bit more willing, as they know what kind of timing she is on.

Over the weekend, Powell went viral all over again, this time thanks to a video she posted online of comedian JackFunny. As you can see, the comedian is sleeping next to her, snoring up a storm.

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Celina Powell Strikes Again

These are the kinds of videos that Celina Powell used to go viral for back in the day. Even to this day, this publicity tactic seems to be working in her favor.

Although given JackFunny's status as an online comedian, we can't help but feel as though he is probably in on the whole thing. After all, this makes for a pretty hilarious sketch. Not to mention, only a comedian would snore so loudly around someone like Celina Powell.

If there is ever an example of how pop culture is stuck in a perpetual state of "2016," then look no further than Powell's sustained popularity.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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