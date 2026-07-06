MISS MY CHOPPA V2 - Song by Rocket Rese & Lil Texas

Rocket Rese and Lil Texas have delivered a noisy underground rap banger that is going to completely destroy your eardrums.

Underground rap is getting noisier and noisier these days, and Rocket Rese is a great example of that. Over the weekend, the artist decided to team up with Lil Texas for "MISS MY CHOPPA V2." Ultimately, this is one of those songs that you will either love or hate. The youth will praise this for the blown-out dubstep sounds, while older listeners will turn this off within the first 20 seconds. If your ears are sensitive in any capacity, then it is probably safe to just stay away from this entirely. At a certain point, the noise becomes more of a hinderance than an actual aesthetic choice.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!