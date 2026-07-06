MISS MY CHOPPA V2 - Song by Rocket Rese & Lil Texas

Underground rap is getting noisier and noisier these days, and Rocket Rese is a great example of that. Over the weekend, the artist decided to team up with Lil Texas for "MISS MY CHOPPA V2." Ultimately, this is one of those songs that you will either love or hate. The youth will praise this for the blown-out dubstep sounds, while older listeners will turn this off within the first 20 seconds. If your ears are sensitive in any capacity, then it is probably safe to just stay away from this entirely. At a certain point, the noise becomes more of a hinderance than an actual aesthetic choice.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Underground Rap
Album: N/A