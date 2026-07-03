Megan Thee Stallion Steps Into The Fragrance Business

BY Ben Atkinson
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Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum marks her first fragrance launch, developed in partnership with Coty.

Megan Thee Stallion is launching her first fragrance, called Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum. She announced the project on July 1 through a partnership with beauty company Coty. The scent developed in phases, starting with online early access before moving to store shelves. It marks her first solo venture into the fragrance space.

Megan worked directly with the Coty team to develop the scent herself. The final blend mixes coconut milk, orchid, and vetiver oil together. She described the project as a natural extension of her personal brand. The bottle takes a flame shape that ties into the Hot Girl Summer identity she built.

Both a full-size and travel-size version are available for buyers. In-store availability at Ulta Beauty followed the initial online launch. The staged rollout gave online shoppers early access before the wider release. That approach kept interest building across the first few weeks of July.

The fragrance adds to a portfolio that already includes music, merchandise, and brand deals. Rather than just putting her name on an existing product, she built this one from scratch.

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Megan Thee Stallion's Fragrance

Megan's choice to partner with Coty gives the fragrance significant industry backing. Coty works with some of the most recognized names in the beauty and fragrance space. That partnership handles production and distribution while Megan retains creative input on the product itself. The result sits closer to a co-created product than a traditional celebrity deal.

The scent's profile balances tropical and warm notes throughout. Coconut milk opens the fragrance before orchid blooms add a floral middle layer. Warm vetiver oil anchors the base, giving the whole composition longer staying power. That combination leans unisex, which broadens the potential audience beyond just one demographic.

Timing the launch around July 4th weekend also makes sense given the "Hot Girl Summer" branding. That phrase originated with Megan and became a cultural shorthand for a specific kind of energy during warm months.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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