Coty
- RandomKris Jenner Sells Hidden Hills Mansion For $15 Million In All-Cash Deal: ReportThe mogul reportedly parted ways with the estate she purchased just three years ago.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Sued By Former Partner Over New Coty DealKylie Jenner and her lucrative beauty company are being brought to court by former cosmetics manufacturer Seed Beauty over claims that "King Kylie" may leak trade secrets to competitor and new partner Coty.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureKanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian "Officially Becoming A Billionaire"Kanye West took a moment to congratulate his wife Kim Kardashian on her latest money-making accomplishment.By Erika Marie