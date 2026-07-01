Jurors listened to a recorded police interview and heard the prosecution's account as Micheal Ward's high-profile trial opened in London.

The trial is expected to continue as prosecutors and the defense present additional evidence and witness testimony. Ward, who was born in Jamaica and raised in London, rose to prominence through his portrayal of Jamie in Top Boy before expanding his career. The outcome of the case will determine whether one of Britain's most celebrated young actors returns to his career or faces criminal convictions that could permanently alter his trajectory.

The opening day of testimony focused largely on statements the woman gave to police after the alleged incident. Jurors listened to a recorded interview in which she described feeling "numb" and "scared," recalling that she wanted "it all to be over." She also alleged that, at one point, she tried to leave the vehicle where the encounter took place but was told to shut the door. Prosecutors contend the woman met Ward earlier that evening at an event in London, and their interactions continued later that night.

British actor Micheal Ward has become one of the U.K.'s most recognizable young stars through performances in Top Boy and Blue Story. He has even earned a BAFTA Rising Star Award while building an international profile. This week, however, the 28-year-old appeared in London's Snaresbrook Crown Court as his criminal trial began. Ward has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault stemming from an alleged encounter with a woman in 2023. Ward has maintained that all sexual activity between them was consensual.

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