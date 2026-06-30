4:44 (Deluxe) - Album by JAŸ-Z

On the ninth anniversary of "4:44," JAŸ-Z has officially released the three bonus tracks that were previous Tidal exclusives.

When JAŸ-Z dropped 4:44 back in 2017, there were three bonus tracks exclusive to Tidal. Those songs were "Adnis," "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and "MaNyfaCedGod" with James Blake . For years, fans on Spotify and Apple Music have been clamoring for these to get an official release. Today marks the ninth anniversary of 4:44, and with JAŸ-Z getting active in 2026, he has decided to finally make these three songs available on all streaming platforms. This is yet another hint that perhaps JAŸ-Z has a new album dropping later this year. He is gearing his fans up for something, and there is no doubt that they're grateful.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!