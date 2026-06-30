4:44 (Deluxe) - Album by JAŸ-Z

When JAŸ-Z dropped 4:44 back in 2017, there were three bonus tracks exclusive to Tidal. Those songs were "Adnis," "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and "MaNyfaCedGod" with James Blake. For years, fans on Spotify and Apple Music have been clamoring for these to get an official release. Today marks the ninth anniversary of 4:44, and with JAŸ-Z getting active in 2026, he has decided to finally make these three songs available on all streaming platforms. This is yet another hint that perhaps JAŸ-Z has a new album dropping later this year. He is gearing his fans up for something, and there is no doubt that they're grateful.
Release Date: June 30, 2017
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for 4:44 Deluxe
- Kill Jay Z
- The Story of O.J.
- Smile ft. Gloria Carter
- Caught Their Eyes ft. Frank Ocean
- 4:44
- Family Feud ft. Beyonce
- Bam ft. Damian Marley
- Moonlight
- Marcy Me
- Legacy
- Adnis
- Blue's Freestyle/We Family ft. Blue Ivy Carter
- MaNyfaCedGod ft. James Blake