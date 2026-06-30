Megan Thee Stallion Confronts 'Love Island' Contestant Over Shady Behavior

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Reality TV's hottest show welcomed back one of its biggest celebrity fans as Megan Thee Stallion returned to the Love Island USA villa.

We're knee-deep in Love Island USA fever as the latest season continues to dominate social media timelines, spark endless debates, and turn everyday viewers into amateur relationship experts. Even Megan Thee Stallion has joined the conversation. The Houston superstar made a surprise return to the villa during Sunday's episode, proving she's just as invested in the reality dating phenomenon as millions of fans watching from home.

Read More: Adin Ross Disses Megan Thee Stallion Over "Love Island" Appearance

Megan Calls Out The Men

Rather than stopping by for a quick cameo, Megan became part of the action. After making a dramatic entrance, she hosted the Hot Girl Bakery challenge before introducing two new bombshells, Amora Cachee Robinson and Carl Schmidt, whose arrival immediately shook up the villa. She also couldn't resist weighing in on some of the season's biggest storylines, calling out contestant KC over his behavior following Casa Amor. She also put Corbin in his place when he tried to act like Megan was checking him out.

The appearance marks Megan's second visit to Love Island USA. She first entered the villa during the previous season, where she introduced new contestants, hosted a challenge, and showcased pieces from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection. Her reaction on this most recent appearance has fans talking about her recent breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson. Some believe that she went in on the guys for being deceitful because Megan publicly declared that Thompson cheated on her.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion "Love Island" Twerk Contest TV News TV Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Things Up On “Love Island” With Surprise Twerk Contest
"Love Island USA" Season 4 Photo Call Pop Culture "Love Island" Contestant Cierra Ortega Leaves Show After Being Exposed For Racist Post
Megan Thee Stallion Mental Health Journey Led Her To Klay Thompson Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Says Mental Health Journey Led Her To Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Cheating Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Exposes Klay Thompson For Allegedly Cheating
Comments 1