Zendaya and Tom Holland have been one of pop culture's most beloved power couples in recent years. From when their romance was finally revealed to today, fans all over have been charmed by their cute posts, behind-the-scenes funny moments, and how happy they seem together.

As if to turn the wholesomeness factor up a notch, Zendaya's birthday post for Tom Holland is as adorable as you would expect. She posted a simple black-and-white picture of the two with the caption, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3".

Tom had made a cute birthday post for Zendaya, too, back in September. The two started dating while shooting the Spider-Man series together, where Tom and Zendaya play Spider-Man and his girlfriend MJ, respectively. The film's producer even warned them of letting their on-screen romance manifest in their off-screen lives, which they ignored much to the Internet's excitement.

Zendaya's fresh off the heels of a successful second season of the HBO hit show Euphoria, but made recent headlines for a much stranger reason. Her representative had to address a viral video of a Zendaya lookalike getting attacked and confirm it wasn't her. Tom, on the other hand, is enjoying the massive success of last December's Spider-Man: No Way Home and recently spoke on mending his relationship with Andrew Garfield, the previous Spider-Man, while shooting that film.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Reactions to the birthday post have come from all sides: celebrities, fans, and Tom Holland himself. No matter what Zendaya or Tom's next projects are, we can always count on the two to steal the Internet's heart with every glimpse of their relationship.

Happy birthday, Tom!

You can check out some of the most wholesome reactions to Zendaya's post about Tom below.



