In the glamorous world of Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for co-stars to become a little too friendly and find themselves sucked into relationships with the famous faces that surround them. Sometimes these romances only last as long as the actor’s times on set, but on occasion, they span far further, even resulting in marriages.

One of the hottest couples of the moment would have to be Zendaya and Tom Holland, who happen to star as Peter Parker and MJ in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Rumours about a relationship between them swirled for a long time before anything was confirmed, but from the looks of things, the pair is officially together, and happier than ever.

Apparently, the Disney alum and the English entertainer were actually encouraged to avoid falling for one another by the film franchise’s production crew. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Amy Pascal told the New York Times on Friday following Spider-Man: No Way Home’s premiere.

“Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to,” she continued. “I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” Pascal explained. If you don’t remember, the aforementioned pair met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011 and stayed together until about 2015.

Holland and Zendaya, on the other hand, are pretty new to the relationship game. They were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in a car earlier this summer, and later went on to make their red carpet debut together. They frequently share sweet Instagram posts supporting one another’s projects – check out Z’s latest below.





