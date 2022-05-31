It's not uncommon for 25-year-old Zendaya to begin trending online after slaying an outfit on a magazine cover or at a red carpet premiere or giving her all to whatever performance she's lined up next, but earlier this week, the Oakland native began building buzz online for reasons that were less than flattering, to put it mildly.

In a clip that's since gone viral, a woman who resembles the actress – but is not her, as has been confirmed by her rep to TMZ – can be seen as she's brutally attacked, first punched and later kicked, sending her flying back into a wall which she knocked her head into.

Following the video's emergence on social media, countless users pointed out the similarities to Zendaya (particularly her Euphoria character, Rue), causing some to express concern for one of their favourite stars, and others to inappropriately react in humour.

Since it's been confirmed that it wasn't the Dune performer, many have expressed their discontent with social media's response to the incident. "[Whether] it's Zendaya or not, why the f*ck are y'all laughing at a woman getting beat up?" one user pondered. "That's f*cking weird.

"I know this isn't Zendaya, but videos of non-Black women never go viral for getting their faces punched in, so I want to know why everyone always thinks it's hilarious for Black women to consistently get their heads bashed in on social media?" another asked.

