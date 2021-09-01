After what’s felt like a lifetime of waiting, fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya woke up to exciting news this morning. The Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars and rumoured lovers seemingly confirmed their relationship via Instagram. In honour of Z’s birthday today, the British actor pulled out a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of the Marvel blockbuster.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” the caption reads. The picture, snapped by Zendaya on film, shows the pair prepping to shoot in wardrobe, with Holland wearing his famous Spidey suit, and even rocking what looks to be some “cuts” on his face.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The two stars first met back in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the franchise’s first film, we’re introduced to Zendaya as MJ, but she and Peter Parker don’t actually get together until the sequel. This December, we’ll see the on-screen (and now real-life) couple in full force in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There’s no denying the chemistry that exists between the two on camera, and fans have actively been rooting for them to get together in real life for years. Back in July, a photo of Holland and Zendaya locking lips sent the internet into a spiral, receiving millions of likes in under 30 minutes.

The 25-year-old actor’s Instagram tribute is the first public acknowledgment that either has made about their relationship. An insider told UsWeekly that they’re typically very private and that they “had no idea” their aforementioned summer smooch was being photographed.

Hours after the post went up, Zendaya has written her reply. “Calling now,” she commented. What do you think they’ll be talking about?

[Via]