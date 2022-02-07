Tom Holland says that he made "amends" with Andrew Garfield on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home after never contacting him when he landed the role of Peter Parker for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland explained his relationship with Garfield during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man,” Holland told the outlet. “Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Holland continued to explain that he was "really proud" of Garfield for his performance in the new film and that his Spider-Man films are "brilliant in their own right."

“It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing,” he continued. “The look on his face when he saves Zendaya is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him. I’m really chuffed that he got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed over $748.9 million in the United States.

[Via]