Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't set to hit theatres until much later this year on December 17, but the highly anticipated film's two biggest stars have definitely brought some huge publicity to Marvel's final film of 2021. According to People, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted enjoying a romantic link-up on Thursday, and the photographer who caught them immediately sent their photos into Page Six.

The photos show that the two movie stars — who have acted side-by-side in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home — were spending some time with Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, while moving some items in or out of a house. The major bombshell, however, is that once alone in the care, Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen flirting, laughing, and sharing a passionate kiss.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Longtime fans of Tom Holland's reiteration of Spider-Man likely remember that romance rumors between the two actors have persisted since they started working together in 2017, but according to People, both Zendaya and Holland have repeatedly denied those claims, despite sources close to the couple suggesting that they often take private romantic vacations together.

As of the time of publishing, neither Zenday nor Holland have come forward to confirm or deny their alleged romance, so stay tuned for updates and see all of the newly surfaced pictures below!

