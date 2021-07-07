There has been an increased number of rap-related arrests in Florida in recent weeks. Last week, it was reported that rappers Hotboii and 9lokknine were arrested among three dozen others for racketeering. The same week, Sukihana was arrested in Broward County for battery. Weeks earlier, Pooh Shiesty was arrested for a shooting incident at a nightclub in Florida. And before that, Polo G was arrested following his album release celebration party, with his camp believing that the rapper was targeted by police the entire night.

Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace has experienced the police's rap bias in the Sunshine State and in his recent interview with HotNewHipHop's Rise & Grind, he spoke about Polo G's arrest, as well as how the cops have allegedly blocked him from performing in his city.

"The police won’t even let me perform [in Jacksonville], they stop me every time," he revealed during our conversation. "I asked them if I could go and do a charity performance and the cops wouldn’t allow it. It is real violent there."

When asked about the police situation in Florida, Yungeen Ace explained that he believes there's some real injustice happening. "[Polo G's arrest] made me so mad, and I really fuck with Polo G," he said. "Him coming up trying to do right, the fact that his arrest happened is lame. They hate rappers. It sounds crazy, but when we do good, they fuck with us and when we do bad, they fuck with us. We really try to move in the right direction. Maybe they just want to see everyone in jail. It’s an abuse of power."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

In the same interview, Yungeen Ace spoke about his debut album Life Of Betrayal 2x, his favorite memories with King Von, his viral hit record "Who I Smoke," and more.

READ THE FULL RISE & GRIND INTERVIEW HERE WITH YUNGEEN ACE.