Over the weekend, while down in Miami celebrating the release of his latest effort Hall of Fame, Polo G, along with his siblings and girlfriend and a few members of his crew, were arrested. While leaving the venue of his release party, Polo's mother Stacia Mac took to social media to call out Miami PD for pulling him over, subsequently arresting him.

The "For the Love of New York" artist was arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 8 a.m. Saturday (June 12) on multiple charges including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. His mother later confirmed she was able to bail out Polo and everyone else involved, while Polo himself spoke out early Sunday morning for the first time since the arrest.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessey

"They playing foul in Miami & data sh*t been like that for a minute," explained the rapper on Twitter. "1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our jet...," he added, highlighting the predatory nature of Miami PD.

Before Polo took to Twitter himself, his mother spoke out, "I have tbaby. I've bonded out Polo and everyone. I've also, of course, notified my attorney. I'll be relieved when I have everyone out of jail safely. Thank you guys for your support."

Right now, there's no word yet on whether the Chicago emcee will have to appear in court in connection with the charges. Of course, we'll keep you updated on any subsequent developments.

On the brightside, Polo's third studio album Hall of Fame is expected to debut at the summit of the Billboard 200 chart ahead of Migos' Culture III. If sales figure estimates hold true, it'll be his first No.1 album.