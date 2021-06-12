What should've been a night to celebrate the result of hard work, persistence, and success with the release of Hall Of Fame turned into a terrifying run-in with the law for Polo G. According to Miami Herald, Polo G was arrested and charged on Saturday morning. Miami PD booked the Chicago-born rapper on five charges including battery against a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief. Jail records indicate that the rapper is currently being held on a $19,500 bond.



"The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available," police tweeted following a flood of comments they received on social media calling for Polo G's freedom.

Though information regarding the particular incident hasn't been made widely available yet, Polo G's mother, Stacia Mac, was the first to bring the situation to the public's awareness. Polo G's mom took to Instagram Live following the release party where she revealed that nearly 20 cop cars pulled over the rapper along with his minor brother and girlfriend.

"All of this is because my son, Polo G, in a licensed vehicle with fucking security and a driver, okay? He wasn't even the person driving. Do you know how scary that is? And then when I go to approach them to ask them about my children, and namely my minor son who's 16, they tell us if we don't leave, that they gon' lock us the fuck up," she said, demanding fans to spam the Miami PD's pages to release her children. She added that they didn't allow her to speak to her 16-year-old son.

"They have Polo G. They have TBaby and I am not having it. My children will not be a casualty. I have raised my children right. They are respectful people and we are celebrating the success and this is how it ends? Not on my watch. Not on my watch and not today," she continued. "If my children were stopped by the police and they were any other color, I know they'd get a pat on the head and a slap on the ass and they'll be okay. But because they are Black men, they villainize our color, they villainize our wealth. They villainize everything about us. Everything. And it's ridiculous."

Check out Polo G's mom's video below.

