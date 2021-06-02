DaBaby has had a few run-ins with the law during his come up in the rap game but it was reported this morning that the rapper was being questioned over a shooting in Miami. Multiple reports emerged claiming that the rapper and his entourage were detained by Miami Police as "several possible subjects." The shooting on Monday night reportedly left two people injured but thankfully, there were no fatalities.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to Miami journalist and Fox Sports 640 South Florida host Andy Slater who has been following the story, the rapper was finally released from police custody and is no longer being questioned. This comes after Slater reported that police said DaBaby had fired at least one round outside of Prime 112 in Miami. DaBaby reportedly told officers that it was in self-defense. Additionally, another rapper named Wisdom was also being questioned earlier today.

DaBaby has yet to issue a statement or make any public response but perhaps, this particular incident will inspire a couple of bars down the line.

Aside from his recent brush with the law, the rapper recently secured seven nominations at the BET Awards. He and Megan Thee Stallion both tied each other for most nominations at the upcoming award show. The two will be facing off for Album Of The Year as well as Best Collaboration that includes their record, "Cry Baby."

Check out Andy Slater's updates below.