2021 was supposed to be the year when 1017 reclaimed their place in trap music. With Gucci Mane's relaunch of the label, the latest line-up of artists was well on their way to carving out their space in the current landscape of trap music. Pooh Shiesty was leading the charge as "Back In Blood" remains in constant rotation but unfortunately, his legal matters have put a hold on his budding career.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to Miami Herald, the rapper indictment has been handed down in relation to a shooting in October 2020 in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Photos taken from the rapper's Instagram page were used as evidence in his indictment. Investigators said that one of the photos shows the rappers showing off "several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills." One of the bills, investigators said, matched the serial numbers of a bill that was inside of a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the McLaren he's accused of driving at the time of the shooting.

The indictment charged Pooh Shiesty with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery. The rapper was taken into federal custody.

Saam Zangeneh, the attorney for the Shiesty Season rapper, told reporters earlier this month that they expected charges would be laid. However, Shiesty maintains his innocence. “We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” said Zangenah. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

