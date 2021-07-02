mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yungeen Ace Releases His Debut Album "Life Of Betrayal 2x" Featuring King Von, G Herbo, & More

Alex Zidel
July 02, 2021 09:37
40 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Life Of Betrayal 2x
Yungeen Ace

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yungeen Ace comes through with his official debut studio album "Life Of Betrayal 2x."


One of the strongest forces in Jacksonville, Yungeen Ace has officially arrived with his debut studio album. Over the last three years, the 23-year-old rapper has attracted a lot of attention, facing his trauma head-on all the while. Amid legal difficulty, Ace nearly lost his life a few times, breaking onto the rap scene after being targeted in a drive-by shooting. The artist survived his injuries, continuing to focus on his craft and officially reaching the point of his debut album's release.

Following up his debut mixtape Life of Betrayal, Yungeen Ace has released his new album Life of Betrayal 2x. The leader of the ATK movement, Ace's new body of work features King Von on their last recorded collaboration, G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and more. It also includes the viral masterpiece "Who I Smoke," which is a song of the summer contender.

Listen to Yungeen Ace's debut below and let us know which track is your favorite.

Tracklist:

1. Trenches
2. Back Like I Neva Left
3. All in All
4. Who I Smoke (with Spinabenz) [feat. Whoppa Wit Da Choppa & FastMoney Goon]
5. Hardaway (feat. King Von)
6. Dior
7. Opp Boyz
8. Wishing Death on Me
9. Choppas 4 My Enemies (feat. G Herbo)
10. Gun Em Down
11. Adopted Child
12. Giving Up
13. Ain't Been The Same
14. Heartache
15. E-Way
16. Deserve It (feat. YFN Lucci)

Yungeen Ace Jacksonville new music Life of Betrayal 2x debut album Spinabenz Whoppa Wit Da Choppa FastMoney Goon King Von G Herbo YFN Lucci
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Yungeen Ace Releases His Debut Album "Life Of Betrayal 2x" Featuring King Von, G Herbo, & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject