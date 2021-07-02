Yungeen Ace Releases His Debut Album "Life Of Betrayal 2x" Featuring King Von, G Herbo, & More

One of the strongest forces in Jacksonville, Yungeen Ace has officially arrived with his debut studio album. Over the last three years, the 23-year-old rapper has attracted a lot of attention, facing his trauma head-on all the while. Amid legal difficulty, Ace nearly lost his life a few times, breaking onto the rap scene after being targeted in a drive-by shooting. The artist survived his injuries, continuing to focus on his craft and officially reaching the point of his debut album's release.

Following up his debut mixtape Life of Betrayal, Yungeen Ace has released his new album Life of Betrayal 2x. The leader of the ATK movement, Ace's new body of work features King Von on their last recorded collaboration, G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and more. It also includes the viral masterpiece "Who I Smoke," which is a song of the summer contender.

Listen to Yungeen Ace's debut below and let us know which track is your favorite.

Tracklist:

1. Trenches

2. Back Like I Neva Left

3. All in All

4. Who I Smoke (with Spinabenz) [feat. Whoppa Wit Da Choppa & FastMoney Goon]

5. Hardaway (feat. King Von)

6. Dior

7. Opp Boyz

8. Wishing Death on Me

9. Choppas 4 My Enemies (feat. G Herbo)

10. Gun Em Down

11. Adopted Child

12. Giving Up

13. Ain't Been The Same

14. Heartache

15. E-Way

16. Deserve It (feat. YFN Lucci)