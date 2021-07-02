Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana is gearing up to release her upcoming mixtape, WOLF P*$$Y, in September, and a recent report reveals that she just experienced a minor bump in the road along the way. According to The Shade Room, Broward County records show that she was arrested on Thursday for battery and her bond was set at $1,000.

While the context surrounding Sukihana's arrest has not yet been revealed, the Broward County records do clearly state that the rapper has only been charged with a misdemeanor, which is probably why she's slightly smiling in her now-viral mugshot. See the post from The Shade Room below to see Sukihana's mischievous new mug shot.

A quick visit to Sukihana's official Instagram profile shows that the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star has already been released from jail, presumably due to the minor charge and low bond of $1,000. The rapper also seems to not be taking the situation too seriously, as she has made her smirking mugshot her latest profile picture on the social media platform, and she has also been reposting posts to her story that suggest that she would do the alleged crime again without hesitation.

With that said, much is still not known about the incident that led to Sukihana's arrest, so stay tuned for details regarding the "Food Stamp Hoe" rapper's legal situation.