Yung Bans Underscores "Misunderstood" Via "SOS"

Milca P.
July 28, 2019 02:15
SOS
Listen to the "Misunderstood" highlight.


This weekend marked the long-awaited arrival of Yung Bans' debut studio album, Misunderstood. The effort features a stacked lineup of guest appearances from names that include Future, Gunna, and Young Thug among others across backdrops produced by Kenny Beats, Take A Daytrip, Wondagurl, Wheezy and many more. 

As the effort rolls out, Bans has also gifted fans with visual supplements along the way, first supplying us with a music video for "Goin Wild," now returning to double up with the clip for "SOS."The video arrives via director Lonewolf and places Bans against a myriad of graphic elements as he recites his not-so-subtle boasts: "Know some young ni--as take your soul for a lil' check/Slide on 'em in a space coupe, no Star Trek."

Get into "SOS" in full down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I made it out the jungle with finesse
Streets so weak, it got them young niggas possessed
Outside all night, don't wanna go home
Hopped out that paddy wagon, went straight to the payphone 

Yung Bans new music Songs new song misunderstood
