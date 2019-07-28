Yung Bans Underscores "Misunderstood" Via "SOS"

This weekend marked the long-awaited arrival of Yung Bans' debut studio album, Misunderstood. The effort features a stacked lineup of guest appearances from names that include Future, Gunna, and Young Thug among others across backdrops produced by Kenny Beats, Take A Daytrip, Wondagurl, Wheezy and many more.

As the effort rolls out, Bans has also gifted fans with visual supplements along the way, first supplying us with a music video for "Goin Wild," now returning to double up with the clip for "SOS."The video arrives via director Lonewolf and places Bans against a myriad of graphic elements as he recites his not-so-subtle boasts: "Know some young ni--as take your soul for a lil' check/Slide on 'em in a space coupe, no Star Trek."

Get into "SOS" in full down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I made it out the jungle with finesse

Streets so weak, it got them young niggas possessed

Outside all night, don't wanna go home

Hopped out that paddy wagon, went straight to the payphone