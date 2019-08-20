Young Thug had us waiting for a hot minute until he actually released his latest album, So Much Fun. The rapper's latest album arrived last Friday and it's undoubtedly lived up to the expectations fans had for it. Thug's latest project is a hit, there's no doubt about it. But since numbers don't lie, HDD reports that he's on pace to have the biggest first-week sales of his career. So Much Fun is expected to top the Billboard 200 with a predicted 125K-150K album-equivalent units moved within the first week. This will also mark Thug's first number one album on the chart ever.

Young Thug's latest project features many of his frequent collaborators. Future appears on the comical, "Yes Mate" and Lil Uzi Vert on "What's The Move." Additionally, he grabs Quavo, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, Doe Boy, Lil Duke, and Nav. But the thing about this project is that Young Thug teams up with artists in the Atlanta scene who've clearly been influenced by him. His two most successful proteges, Lil Baby and Gunna, pull up on the tracklist along with Lil Keed and Lil Gotit. In addition to them, he also linked up with Travis Scott and J. Cole for "The London."

We'll have to wait until next week to figure out whether the predictions are true but we're hoping to see Thug hit the number one spot.