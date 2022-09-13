Young Thug's YSL Gang indictment arrest likely wasn't the highlight of his 2022, and unfortunately for the 31-year-old, he's been continuously hit with more challenges as he awaits his January 2023 trial. Days after being locked up, the Atlanta native lost a close friend, Lil Keed, and has been denied bond due to allegations that he's a seriously dangerous criminal in the 56-count case.

Now, Thugger has expressed grief over losing another member of the hip-hop community – 30-year-old PnB Rock.

PnB Rock attends the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show -- Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Selfish" hitmaker was tragically murdered in an armed robbery on Monday (September 12) while out and about in Los Angeles. Eyewitnesses have described the incident in the hours since, revealing that the gunman attempted to take the recording artist's jewelry after his girlfriend dropped off a location-tagged photo of their whereabouts.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz confirmed that the assailant "shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot." At this time, the shooter's identity has not been confirmed.

After hearing the news, a message arrived on Thugger's Twitter account on Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. "R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life [prayer emoji]," the "Day Before" artist wrote.

This isn't the first post to land on the rapper's social media feed in recent weeks, leaving his fans confused – and prosecutors reportedly upset – about how he's been able to get messages out from behind bars.

RIP PnB Rock.