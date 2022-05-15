Lil Gotit is the one who confirmed the news of his brother, Lil Keed's passing earlier this week, and now, the Atlanta-based recording artist is speaking out about his final moments with the late 24-year-old on Instagram. In his initial post, Gotit told fans that he had gotten all of his tears out over this loss, and his most recent sentiments seem to echo that.

"I'd rather have that moment with him, than not being there, knowing he died, you feel me?" Gotit said to the camera. "We rushed to the hospital, I looked in man's eyes like, 'Damn, my brother gone.' I told him I love him, shit... Man, my brother with me, man, I'm good!"

"I did all my crying yesterday," he confirmed, putting on a brave face in the wake of tragedy. "We got to be strong with this shit, bruh. Man, I took him to the hospital, n*gga, I did that! You wouldn't believe that my little brother right now, he in the sky."

While details surrounding Keed's cause of death still remain unknown, it has been confirmed that his passing wasn't self-inflicted, as some were speculating online. Rather, it had something to do with his kidneys, according to a source's report to @theneighborhoodtalk.





The Long Live Mexico rapper's passing is yet another gut punch to the YSL community, who have already been mourning the 56-count indictment that's put several of their favourite rappers – including Gunna and Young Thug – behind bars on RICO charges.

All day long yesterday, tributes to the late Lil Keed began pouring in across social media from rappers and fans alike – read some of them here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.





Long Live Lil Keed.