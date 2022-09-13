PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.

PNB Rock at the 2017 BET Experience - Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The "Selfish" rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was immediately transported to a hospital after the shooting, but ultimately didn't pull through. He was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. PST. According to eyewitnesses, the attack was a full on robbery attempt at taking the rapper's jewelry after his girlfriend posted a location-tagged photo of the couple's whereabouts in a since-deleted Instagram post.

According to LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz, the perpetrator "shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot." Investigators are currently checking security video from inside the restaurant to identify the shooter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

More details to come.

[Via]



