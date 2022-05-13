Things only seem to be getting worse for Young Thug. After being charged with 7 additional felonies following a police raid of his house, Thug was also denied bond. YSL's legal troubles have sent shockwaves throughout the hip hop community, resulting in many calling for Thug and Gunna's freedom.

These calls for freedom took on a new urgency today as Thug's lawyer described the conditions in which the rapper is being held. Thug's attorney Brian Steel claims the influential artist is being kept in complete isolation in a small compartment without a window.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët

Thug apparently is unable to shave, exercise, or see anyone. Steel continued by noting that the lights remain on the entirety of the day, meaning that Thug can barely sleep. Furthermore, Steel disparaged the appallingly low quality of food, referring to "food" in sarcastic quotes.

All of these details add up to what Steel describes as a violation of the 8th and 14th Amendments of the Constitution. In other words, the lawyer is claiming that Young Thug is being put through cruel and unusual punishment.

Thug and the rest of YSL's woes began earlier this week, when many members of the record label were arrested on a 56 count indictment. Many have called out the state of Georgia's conduct in the case, particularly its use of lyrics as evidence. Among Thug and Gunna's defenders have been Meek Mill, producer Metro Boomin, and Adrien Broner.

So far, the judge on the case has yet to rule on Thug's motion. For more information on YSL's legal trouble, check out our piece "YSL RICO Indictment: Everything We Know."

