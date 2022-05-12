Just three days ago (May 9), 28 people, including hip-hop's own, Young Thug and Gunna, were arrested for violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). It was reported that the 56 count indictment associated those arrested with Thug's record label, Young Stoner Life-- often referred to as YSL.

Public officials compared the music company to a "criminal street gang." Of the charges brought forward, those included were murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, drug possession, and countless other offenses-- all of which could cause those arrested to face life in prison. The Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, said in a press conference, "These are serious crimes, they’re serious allegations, and it is my opinion that violence in our community deserves maximum penalties.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The rappers have since been apprehended, and, unfortunately, it seems that it will stay that way, being that both Atlanta artists were denied bond in separate court hearings.

Young Thug, who was born Jeffery Lamar Williams, got hit with seven additional charges after police raided his home and found drugs and weapons. Thugger requested bond for his additional felonies, but Judge Wolf declined them, stating that he did not want to interfere with his RICO bond hearing which will be coming at a later date. The judge also felt that the artist was a flight risk.

As for Gunna, though he's only facing one count of conspiracy in the RICO case, he too was denied bond. He is looking at other charges like criminal street gang activity, possession with intent to distribute, and theft by receiving stolen property. It is also said that prosecutors will be using the rapper's lyrics as evidence.

HNHH will provide updates regarding the case as it unfolds.