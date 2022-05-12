Meek Mill has famously had his own legal troubles in the past, and now he's weighing in on his peers'. After recently sending prayers to YNW Melly before his trial, Meek has directed his focus at Young Thug and Gunna, who have been indicted for RICO violations.

In an Instagram story, the rapper wrote, "Thug put on many families I seen with my own eyes... stand up for them in these times not the lit ones! Labels, women, n****s... I pray that DA be fair to them knowing what we out here tryna survive. Thug and Gunna ain't no crime bosses, they successful rappers with influence that didn't leave their environment behind... If you bring your environment with you it's basically RICO. Watch yourself out here."

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

He continued on the next slide: "The people I did the most for tryna take me out 'but can't' or tryna manipulate the world. I'm a bad person because they ain't hold up the 'loyalty' part."

On the same story, he posted a screenshot of Metro Boomin's defense of Thug and Gunna, which the super producer posted to Twitter earlier today.

"Using song lyrics to indict n****s is lame af and a joke," Metro wrote. "These same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade. I'm waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned..."

Metro continued in a separate tweet: "Or y'all jus gon turn the other way and leave n****s how Interscope did Pac in 95??"

Meek Mill also shared Lil Durk's story, which simply read, "The MF's you do the most for try and hurt you the worst."

Check out Meek's story below.

Screenshot via @MeekMill IG story

Mill's story adds to the flood of support from the hip hop community for both Young Thug and Gunna.