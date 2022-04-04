It's been over three years since YNW Melly was arrested on murder-related charges in his home state of Florida. The state accused YNW Melly of murdering his two friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, in 2018, along with Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Today, the trial was expected to begin with the jury selection process. However, Complex recently reported that there is another delay in the case because of unresolved legal issues. No new trial date has been set.

However, prior to the announcement of a delay in the trial, Boosie Badazz and Meek Mill offered their prayers to Melly in hopes of a positive outcome in his case. "Free lil melly he innocent ….let’s watch the facts of his case so he don’t get railroaded! It’s in florids it may be on tv," Meek wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet surrounding the potential evidence submitted for the case

Boosie also called for Melly's freedom, claiming that the "Mixed Personalities" rapper is innocent. "IM n PRAYERS for @YNWMelly Tonight â¼ï¸ I WaS N THE AIRPORT N HE PAID FOR MY FOOD N MAGAZINES N REALLY SHOWED ME LOVE N RESPECT “hell na OG u ain't payin for shit â¼ï¸ Im about to call the prayer warriors for you bro," Boosie tweeted.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding YNW Melly's case.

