Prosecutors are reportedly working hard to try and get Florida rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Demons) into the execution chair, presenting sixty-six new pages of DNA evidence that prove that he pulled the trigger and killed his two friends, YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) in October 2018.

According to a report from DJ Akademiks, the "Murder on my Mind" rapper is a month away from his double-murder trial starting and things aren't looking good for him. With only a few weeks before the trial kicks off, sixty-six new pages of DNA evidence have been presented by prosecutors, reportedly proving that the gunshots were fired from YNW Melly's seat in the car, using phone records to show that the rapper was in the area at the time of the shooting. Ballistics reports show that all of the shots that were fired came from Melly's position in the car and surveillance footage allegedly shows Melly getting into the vehicle, in the seat that the shots were fired from.

Evidence was also presented from the drive-by shooting that Melly and his partner, YNW Bortlen, used as an alibi, claiming that the shooting happened after YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy were killed. It was also done by the same gun, which would mean that Melly reportedly shot up the car afterward.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

With all of this new evidence being presented just one month before the trial begins, DJ Akademiks suggests that the case could be postponed to allow Melly's legal team to craft a proper defense against the prosecution. This could get very bad for the rapper as prosecutors are strictly looking to give him the death penalty, and not life in prison. They say Melly is a "heartless and ruthless" individual who killed his two friends in cold blood.

What do you think about this new information? We will continue to keep you updated as news releases from YNW Melly's upcoming double-murder trial.