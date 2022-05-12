On Monday (May 9), Young Thug was taken into custody following a raid by law officials. He was taken to Fulton County Jail on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Gunna was also taken into custody among the handful of individuals that were listed in a 56-count indictment.

As fans and celebrities alike clamor to social media to give their take on Thugger and Gunna's arrests, Adrien Broner took to his own IG to beg for their freedom. Broner posted a short clip of what appears to be him crying with the caption Please let @thuggerthugger1 and @gunna out how the f*ck we posted to get thru the summer!!!!!"

Since their arrest, a judge has denied both artists' bonds. After hearing arguments from the prosecution and Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, Judge Wolf declined his bond request. Judge Wolf considered Thugger to be a flight risk and agreed with concerns about him committing further felonies. The judge also did not want to complicate matters in the bond hearing for his RICO charges, which will be presented in front of another judge on a later day.

Despite Thug and his attorney agreeing to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor, the judge ultimately denied him bail. Gunna's legal team is also fighting for his innocence. His attorneys told TMZ, "Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent. The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him."





