This morning, we received word that Chris Brown and Young Thug would be dropping their much-anticipated and rather unexpected joint mixtape on May 5th. The project doesn't seem to have a proper title yet, at least not one that's been vocalized to the general public, but Breezy announced the news with an image that read "Slime & B."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Thug has more music on the way, though, as is always the case with the prolific rapper. Taking to his Instagram Stories the other night, Thugger previewed a new collaboration with his YSL teammate Gunna. Gunna is working on an album of his own, Wunna, which we could not receive any sooner. Thus, there are plenty of possibilities as to where this collaboration may or may not wind up. It's also possible that it won't end up any where at all, knowing Thug, it could leak onto the internet or stay stashed away forever. Let's hope that's not the case, though.

The video clip shows that clearly Thug was in the studio live with Gunna as they made the record. Gunna sits in the studio while his vocals glide over skittering hi-hat production in the background, with Thug's bars ending the short clip -- but with an epic line-- "Caterpillar Lamborghini, but the Rari better."

Peep the short clip below. Gunna, for his part, also recently previewed a record with the late Pop Smoke.