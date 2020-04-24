If there's one thing rappers from all walks of life seem to agree on, it's a shared appreciation of Gunna. From Nas to Dave East, Young Thug to Tory Lanez, the game seems to find any excuse to slide Gunna's dulcet tones into the mix. On that note, the YSL rapper recently found himself developing creative chemistry with the late Pop Smoke, having held it down on a hard-hitting remix to "Dior" off Meet The Woo 2. Unfortunately, Pop Smoke's untimely death put a sudden end to that flourishing dynamic -- though not completely.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

During a recent Livestream, Gunna began showcasing a few tracks off his upcoming Wunna album, including one that seemed to feature vocals from Pop Smoke. Though we didn't get the longest snippet, the song in question is highly melodic and laid back, driven by a soothing guitar. Smoke can be heard singing a few lyrics, but Gunna ultimately hits the stop bottom before going to deep into the verse.

It stands to reason that we'll be getting the full version once Wunna lands. While it's not what you might have expected given the intensity of their previous collaboration, it certainly has the potential to be a hit, especially when you factor in the talent involved. Check out the snippet below, and sound off -- are you looking forward to a new album from Gunna?