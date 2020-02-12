Pop Smoke Taps Gunna For Fashionable "Dior" Remix

Now that we've met the Woo, it's time to know the Woo. To understand the Woo. To perhaps even love the Woo. For some, Brooklyn Drill sensation Pop Smoke is already there, having won their hearts through his villainous brand of baritone bars. This one is for them. As of today, Pop Smoke has officially dropped off the deluxe edition to Meet The Woo 2, which features three brand new tracks for your enjoyment. One of which is a remix to his hit single "Dior," featuring that loveable hip-hop chameleon Gunna.

With Gunna already solidifying himself as hip-hop's most prolific guest contributor, perhaps this collaboration was inevitable. Laidback though he may be, Gunna sounds right at home over "Dior's" urgent strings and ominous piano keys. Subject wise, Gunna opts to revisit his wonderful time at fashion week yet again, rattling off a checklist of his favorite luxury brands. While it doesn't entirely elevate the original to lofty new heights, it's an enjoyable extension of a unique dark banger.

Quotable Lyrics

New Givenchy, new Givenchy

Hop out a car, it’s a Porsche

Rocking Fendi, rocking Fendi

F print on the corduroys

I pull up Aventador

I lift up the doors and draw

These broke boys shopping in Ross

We back in Dior, Dior