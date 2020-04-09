Ever since he stepped out of Young Thug's shadow as a premier talent from the YSL Records team, Gunna has been on a rocket ship to the top. Through his collaborative work with Lil Baby and his solo efforts Drip Or Drown and the Drip Season series, the 26-year-old Atlanta star has been a favorite for many in the rap game. Coming through with effortless swag, Gunna always manages to make it all seem easy. The Young Thug associate has been teasing his next body of work for the last month, premiering "SKYBOX" as his lead single to the upcoming album Wunna. After struggling to decide on a release date, it looks like he's finally circled something on the calendar.

"Issa Date," wrote Yung Gunna on Twitter, just days after publicly wishing that he could announce the official release date to his fans.

The coronavirus has affected the music industry in a tough way, preventing artists from touring or performing any concerts to make a living. Gunna is one of the stars that has likely been touched by the pandemic the hardest, beginning to roll out his album right when this started. Thankfully, it looks like he will soon be able to get back to business, promoting Wunna and continuing to push out drip anthems.

Are you ready for Wunna to arrive?



