Gunna has consistently been one of the best up and coming artists over the last little while and has been teasing his latest project, Wunna, for quite some time now. In fact, Gunna dropped the single "Sky Box" as a way to give some fans some music to tide them over before the official drop. Unfortunately, it seems as though things have been pushed back for Gunna due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

There are a lot of different elements that go into an album. You need it mixed and mastered but you also need to be able to do a press run in order to drum up hype. Because of the Coronavirus and the closing of numerous businesses and studios, Gunna is stuck in an impossible position. He explained all of this and more in a recent interview with XXL.

Don't fret though, as Gunna explains, things will eventually clear up and he will be able to drop his album. It's just that for now, he can't do as much as he would like. In the video above, Gunna even explains that he isn't letting people in his house right now and that it's making it hard for him to work with producers and the like.

Hopefully, Gunna will be able to get things back up and running, sooner rather than later. We are all going through tough times right now and some fresh music would certainly help lift the mood.