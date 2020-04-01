The Coronavirus pandemic has turned into quite the marketing opportunity for entertainers. In hip-hop, specifically, the lockdown has resulted in artists sharing more music since no one's really leaving the house and jumping on IG Live to substitute live concerts. Tory Lanez, for example, used his passion project Quarantine Radio to build the hype for his most recent single, "Do The Most" that he released last week. Boosie also used the IG Live infamy to release his single, "Pussy Lips On Live."

Young Thug and Gunna will also be capitalizing off of self-isolation alongside Turbo for a new single that they have dropping tomorrow. The YSL Records Twitter page announced that the three artist will be teaming up for a new single titled, "Quarantine Clean." The cover art promotes the maintaining cleanliness with animated versions of Turbo, Gunna, and Young Thug dressed in hazmat suits and equipped with a disinfectant in their hands.

While we could only imagine that all three artists have been keeping themselves busy by recording even more music, Thugger did hop on Quarantine Radio yesterday to chat with Tory Lanez very briefly where he revealed that he was also getting in a lot of physical activity, so to speak.

Anyhow, we're excited to hear new music from Thugger, Gunna, and Turbo tomorrow. We hope you're keeping "Quarantine Clean."