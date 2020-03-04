It looks like Gunna's time is approaching. The rapper has maintained his position as one of the most trusted collaborators in the music industry right now, working with everyone from buzzing trappers to some of pop music's finest and even dabbling in some intercontinental sounds from afrobeats to dancehall. Fans, however, have been looking forward to the follow-up to Drip Or Drown 2.

It looks like the wait is nearly over as Gunna has shared the trailer for Wunna. Launching a separate Instagram page and changing his Twitter header to a picture reading "Wunna," this seems like a very strong sign his new project is due out this spring. Director Spike Jordan brings this trailer to life as the rapper and a few gorgeous women enjoy life in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The clip opens up with a audio clip from a news bit detailing a meteorite that struck the earth.

Gunna recently previewed a new single titled, "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick" which is reportedly going to be dropping soon, despite a delay on the initial release date. As fans anticipate new project, it feels like Gunna is readying to takeover 2020 and launch to stardom in a similar fashion to his Drip Too Hard partner, Lil Baby.

Peep the trailer for Gunna's "Wunna" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.