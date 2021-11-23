YK Osiris is the subject of many internet jokes.

In the last couple of months, Wale clowned him for his failed attempt at the Milk Crate Challenge, Drake said he obliterated him on the basketball court, and 21 Savage roasted him for his Certified Lover Boy haircut.

However, while the majority of the rap game stays cracking jokes about Osiris, it's clear that he definitely has a bunch of friends in the industry, including some veterans of the game that fire shots at him, but also look out for him.

In a recent Instagram post, he thanked Drake for being his "big bro," and the "coolest person in life," and much like Shopping Bag Drizzy, Osiris also made sure to show off his most recent jewelry purchase.

Included with the caption, "On some earrings," Osiris posted a photo of $325,000 jewelry receipt, and included a much-needed laughing/crying emoji. While Osiris did not post a photo of the $325K earrings, he did document his trip to bargain store Ross, and ended up walking out with a $24.99 pair of blue, Lugz boots.

Whether the "Worth It" singer wore the six-figure pair of earrings with the blue Lugz is unclear, but what is clear is that even after dropping over $300K on jewelry, Osiris is not above stopping by Ross to find the perfect footwear for that night's fit. As of now, nobody has clowned him for the Lugz, but if anybody does, keep it locked to HNHH for the full breakdown.

What do you think of YK Osiris dropping $325K on earrings? Let us know down in the comments.