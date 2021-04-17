YK Osiris tried to show off his basketball skills last weekend although his attempt largely backfired on him as he could be seen getting blocked by a guy who wasn't that much bigger than him. While his shot was fairly decent, it also seemed like Osiris simply didn't have the dexterity necessary in order to play defense while out on the court. Unfortunately for him, those suspicions were confirmed recently as he took to the floor against Quavo.

This basketball matchup was formed as both men were in Atlanta for Legends Day. As you can see in the Twitter clip below, Quavo had the ball and was coming down the court all while Osiris was following him. That's when Quavo made a quick move that ultimately put Osiris on skates. Osiris eventually fell out of frame, and Quavo went on his way.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Quavo has proven himself as someone who is not to be messed with when he is out on the basketball court. He's a multi-sport athlete and over the years, he has made some pretty impressive moves that are undeniable if you are into basketball. If anything, Osiris could learn a thing or two from the Migos artist.

In the future, it will be interesting to see just how much Osiris is able to improve.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images