YK Osiris has been the target of many of the rap game's jokes.

The "Worth It" singer was roasted for his jump shot, his failed attempt at the Milk Crate Challenge, and most recently, Drake said he "dogwalked" him in a basketball game and clowned him for getting the signature Certified Lover Boy haircut.

However, there is one thing rappers and the rest of the internet can't clown him for — his watch.

In a recent Instagram post by DJ Akademiks, it was revealed that multiple fans sent a photo of Osiris' Richard Mille watch to an IG account dedicated to spotting fake watches called fakewatchbuster. To those fans' dismay, fakewatchbuster confirmed that the RM 67-02 Alexander Zverev was, in fact, a real Richard Mille.

Unlike when Osiris was dragged for rocking fake Gucci back in January, there are no qualms when it comes to his watch. And according to multiple sources, the specific model Osiris was rocking in the photo sent to fakewatchbuster is valued somewhere between $178,000 and $398,000.

These questions about the legitimacy of YK Osiris' watch come at the intersection of a huge Richard Mille craze, and more and more reports of rappers getting caught with fake watches. Last week, 21 Savage said he made $350,000 selling a Richard Mille, and Drake flexed a new timepiece he got right around his 35th birthday. Lil Durk,Future and Young Thug all received Richard Milles for their birthdays this year (Future and Thug's were from Drake), and Jay-Z popped out with a multi-million dollar model from the luxury watch brand.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Unfortunately, while some of hip-hop's biggest names have received legit watches as gifts, others have not been so lucky. Lil Xan was accused of rocking two fake Richard Milles a couple of weeks ago, and Lil Baby was reportedly ripped off when he bought a fake Patek Philippe.

Even though YK Osiris gets clowned for pretty much everything does, what do you think of his watch being the real deal? Let us know in the comments.