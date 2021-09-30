Outside of the booth, Drake is a beast on the court and his love of basketball is unwavering. The Toronto icon boasts a full court in his mega-mansion, and it is common for Drizzy to post images or videos of himself hooping with a few of his friends. Little Adonis Graham has also made basketball appearances on his famous father's social media accounts, but today (September 29), YK Osiris was the one being highlighted on Drake's page.

Following the game, Osiris did a bit of trolling and uploaded a clip of the game. "This man not like that fr [crying laughing emojis]," he wrote. "@champagnepapi good game doc [fingers crossed emoji]." He wasn't quite finished.



Maury Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

The singer added another video where he said, "Them boys sorry... Them boys suck!" Osiris suggested that there was only one player scoring points, but Drake retaliated by showing a few clips of his own. Over an image of a tired-looking Osiris he penned, "[crying laughing emojis] zero games won face ass."

"Bye go home ur sh*t word to showtime and MK we dog walked B2K Osiris on a light Wednesday run," he continued. Osiris reposted Drizzy's message and added a few laughing emojis. Check these two out below.