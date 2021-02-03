If there's anyone who knows how to take a few verbal jabs from his fellow entertainers, it's YK Osiris. The rising R&B star has often been the target of his industry friends who tease him for his comments or antics, and his recent post on Instagram warranted a response from Yella Beezy. Recently, we witnessed YK Osiris take hits from the likes of 21 Savage, DJ Mustard, and Lil Yachty as the singer was trolled over his custom-tailored Gucci jacket, and Beezy couldn't help but drop a facepalm emoji over Osiris's muscle-flexing post.

On his Instagram, Osiris wanted to share a little inspirational self-love with a shirtless, bathroom mirror selfie. The singer posed wearing only a towel, and in the caption to his post, he wrote, "If you’re searching for that one person that will change your life, take a look in the mirror “ #FACTS #SWIPE."

There were quite a few ladies who slid in his comments with heart-eyes emojis, but Yella Beezy wasn't feeling it. "You just keep digging holes for light skin n*ggas," the Dallas rapper commented alongside side-eye and facepalm emojis. Osiris has yet to respond, but we're sure he'll have plenty to say. Check it out below.



