While Kehlani and YG have reportedly been dating for months, the news only broke to fans this past weekend when they were spotted holding hands at New York Fashion Week. Since the image spread, the west coast musicians made it clear they were an item with loved-up pictures to their Instagram feeds, confirming that they are in fact a thing.

YG is still showing off his bae(lani) and has since posted another image of him and the "Honey" singer seated holding hands. The captionless image simply speaks for itself.

YG's been promoting his 4HUNNID clothing line on his social media platforms and couldn't help but show love to his bae, once again, by sharing an image of Kehlani in one of his branded blue t-shirts.

In other news surrounding Kehlani, the 24-year-old recently shared a snippet of music coming off her upcoming album that we can't wait for. "Second album coming and all i’m saying is rnb man... rnb. i said no snippets but fuck it this shit rockin," she captioned a clip of her in the studio singing along to an unreleased beat.

Maybe the new project will have a collaboration with YG?