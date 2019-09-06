Is there a new romance between YG and Kehlani? According to reports, the answer is yes. Back in July, YG and his longtime partner Catelyn Sparks welcome their second child into the world. Just a few months prior to that in March, Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nom whose father is her guitarist Javie Young-White.

Although there are some who stated that the mononymous couple have been spotted getting cozy recently, this is the first time they've been captured out and about together. A TMZ cameraman spotted the two at New York Fashion Week as they made their way into the Kith show on Thursday evening. The photographer asked, "Safe to say it's official?" as Kehlani walked by. She doesn't verbalize an answer with words, but viewers can hear her sound out, "Mmm hmm."

Meanwhile, Kehlani has announced that she's readying her next project. She went against her self-imposed "no snippet" policy and shared a bit of what's she's been working on with fans. When she isn't grinding out hits in the studio, Kehlani is kicking it with her good friends Jhené Aiko and Big Sean and their family kick-backs.