The new couple on the block is YG and Kehlani, and now that they've gone public with their relationship, they're the current topic of conversations. There have been murmurs that the pair have been seeing each other in secret, but it wasn't until they stepped out together at New York Fashion week did they confirm the gossip.

A fan recently shared on social media that the couple was cute together, to which Kehlani responded that the relationship itself has been "5 years in the making." Both Kehlani and YG welcomed children this year, the rapper in July with his longtime girlfriend and Kehlani with her guitarist in March, but that didn't stop them from pursuing a romance together. Apparently, these two have been dating for months right under everyone's noses.

Since their announcement, there have been rumors of infidelity, but according to TMZ, YG broke things off with the mother of his to children, Catelyn Sparks, before locking things down with the R&B singer. The outlet also stated that Kehlani and the father of her child were never in a romantic relationship so there was never an issue regarding whether or not she was cheating. A west coast match-up.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images