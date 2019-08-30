Kehlani's had quite a special year since she welcomed her daughter Adeya Nomi in March, embraced the special moments of motherhood and still found time to be creative in the studio, releasing her mixtape While We Wait one month before she gave birth. Her last musical offering was something special since it was accompanied by stunning visuals and beloved tracks such as "RPG" with 6LACK and "Nights Like This" with Ty Dolla $ign.



While Kehlani has been giving us studio updates for some time (that saw her with baby Adeya right by her side) she's now announced that her second album is closer than ever and was generous enough to share a snippet of what's to come. In the "Honey" singer's latest share to Instagram, you can see her vibing out to a sweet R&b tune with her engineer next to her. The lyrics hear Kehlani sing about wanting to change someone's life and help them see that they can be and do anything they like.

"Second album coming and all i’m saying is rnb man... rnb. i said no snippets but fuck it this shit rockin," she captioned the clip.

