The murder of Nipsey Hussle shook the hip hop world after news broke that the 33-year-old was gunned down in front of his Los Angeles Marathon Clothing Store. Yet, it was the global recognition of his accomplishments that was surprising to his loved ones and fans, because he went from being a rapper on the rise to being one of the most influential figures in hip hop history posthumously.

Murals of Nipsey were put up in neighborhoods worldwide, his music was being streamed like never before, thousands of people—including a few celebrities—received Nipsey tattoos, and many others joined together for candlelit vigils. The late rapper's name has been included in songs, shows, and used in fashion. His clothing store is more successful than ever before and people love to drop in his name in interviews. It's nice to see Nipsey receiving the recognition he deserved in life, but his good friend YG is done with the fake love.

The 4Real 4Real rapper caught up with L.A.'s Big Boy's Neighborhood and chatted about everyone coming out of the woodwork following Nipsey's death with claims that they loved the Victory Lap emcee. "I wanna say this. I wanna say, I hate the fact...I hate how all these people comin' outta nowhere sayin' all this Nipsey sh*t when he passed," YG said. "I just just wish the homie would have knew that these people f*cked wit' him when he was alive. You know what I'm sayin'?"

He continued, "That fake sh—That sh*t fake. Ain't nobody f*ckin' with that. They liable to get slapped. You feel me, when some real ones come across 'em. We'll slap n*ggas, bro. Stop playin'. Yeah, man. TMC. Nip, I love you. I'm glad I got all the moments and the memories," he added. "I'm glad about the real conversations we had. I used to tell bro he was different. I used to tell him this, so I'm glad that I got to tell him." Exactly who YG was referring to remains a mystery, but you can check out the clip from his interview below.